Hyderabad: Two-month-old infant murdered at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly murdered a two month-old infant by throwing him into a water sump at a house at Uppal on Saturday night.

Sana Begum went to sleep last night around 10.30 pm with her son Abdul Rahman, sleeping next to her. “Around midnight, she woke up and found the infant missing.

With the help of relatives present in the house, Sana Begum searched the house and found the child in the water sump in the house. The boy was brought out and rushed to Niloufer Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Uppal Inspector, R Govinda Reddy.

Based on a complaint the police registered a case under Section of 302 (murder) of IPC and took up investigation. The police are questioning a few of the relatives who were present in the house in the night.