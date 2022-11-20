Hyderabad: Two drown in Nanajipur tank in Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were drowned in Nanajipur tank in Shamshabad on Sunday afternoon.

The victims – Milaram Raju (35) and Chakali Nagaraju (45) were residents of Nanajipur village in Shamshabad.

“The two persons were reportedly in an inebriated condition and went to the village tank for a swim and got drowned as they were unable to swim,” said Shamshabad Inspector, A Sreedhar Kumar.

On information the police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers removed both the bodies from the tank. The bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered and investigation going on.