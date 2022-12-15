Hyderabad: Two persons killed in separate road accidents

A bank employee from Kukatpally and a student from Saroornagar died in separate road accidents in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Two persons died in separate road accidents in the city on Wednesday night. At Kukatpally, a bank employee died after his motorcycle skidded on the road at V V Nagar road.

According to the police, K Anand Kumar (32) a resident of Erragadda was going on a motorcycle when his vehicle skidded after running over a speed breaker. The man fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Death was instant for him. A case is registered by the police.

In the other accident at Chaitanyapuri, a student M Sai Krishna (19) a resident of Saroornagar died after a lorry hit him. Sai Krishna was returning home after meeting a friend at around 4 a.m when a lorry hit his motorcycle near metro pillar number 1536 on Malakpet – Dilsukhnagar road. The man sustained injuries and died on the spot. A case is booked.