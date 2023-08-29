Hyderabad: Two robbers attack courier boy, snatch gold worth Rs 9 lakh

According to the police, a man who works for a courier company had collected the gold from two places in the city and was heading to his office at Parklane in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

According to the police, a man who works for a courier company had collected the gold from two places in the city and was heading to his office at Parklane in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Two bike borne robbers attacked and snatched away gold worth Rs 9 lakh from a courier boy at Mahankali area of Secunderabad on Monday night.

According to the police, a man who works for a courier company had collected the gold from two places in the city and was heading to his office at Parklane in Secunderabad. “When the man came to Hong Kong Bazaar two unknown persons on a motorcycle came and sprinkled chilli powder on him and snatched away the bag from him,” said an official of Mahankali police station.

The police formed special teams and collected the feed of the closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity. The police registered a case and making efforts to identify and arrest the persons involved in the case.