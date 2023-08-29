Hyderabad: 25 year-old man stabbed to death at Attapur

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons at a building in Attapur on Tuesday evening.

The victim Rahul Singh (30), a resident of Langer Houz went to a gymnasium located on the first floor of a building on the Attapur road. “After completing his routine task at the gymnasium, the victim came to the cellar to take his motorcycle when two persons attacked him with knives leading the grievous injuries. He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said ACP Rajendranagar, B Gangadhar.

On information senior officials including DCP Rajendranagar Jagadeshwar Reddy and other visited the spot. Special teams are formed to nab the assailants.

