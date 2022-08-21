Hyderabad: Two students killed in road accident at Moinabad

Published Date - 10:05 AM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: Two students were killed in a road accident at Moinabad on Saturday night.

The incident happened when a RTC bus reportedly rammed into a Swift Dzire car a little ahead of APPA junction on Moinabad road around midnight. Both the occupants of the car sustained injuries and died on the spot.

On information the Moinabad police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

Mild tension prevailed at the place after the accident as huge crowd gathered at the place and tried to damage the bus. The police chased them away.