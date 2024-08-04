Hyderabad: Two youngsters killed at Gachibowli after falling off Kothaguda flyover

4 August 2024

Hyderabad: Two youngsters who were riding a bike were killed when they fell down from the Kothaguda flyover at Gachibowli road early on Sunday.

The victims K Rohith (27) and Bala Prasanna (26), were going on a bike from Maseedbanda towards Hafizpet, when the accident took place. Rohith was riding the bike while Prasanna was sitting pillion.

While passing through the flyover, Rohith rammed his bike onto the road median on the flyover at a high speed. “Due to the impact of the collision, both the youngsters were flung in the air and they landed on the road beneath the flyover,” said Gachibowli sub inspector, Bhanu Prasad.

The local people and the police rushed them to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. The Gachibowli police registered a case and the bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.