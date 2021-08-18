Hyderabad: U.S. University Virtual Fairs 2021 to be held on Aug 27, Sept 3

Hyderabad: The EducationUSA U.S. University Virtual Fairs 2021 to be held on August 27 and September 3 will provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with 100+ accredited U.S. universities and colleges. There is no registration or participation fee.

For students seeking Master’s or Ph.D. programs in the United States, the EducationUSA U.S. University Graduate Virtual Fair 2021 will be on August 27 from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm (IST) with registration link: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb

For high school students seeking Bachelor’s programs in the United States, the virutal fair will be on September 3 from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm with registration link: https://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb

A press release said the participating U.S. higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The fair attendees can learn about various programs and admission criteria at this virtual fair from the comfort of their homes.

