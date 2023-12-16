Destination USA: Preparing for Departure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

In our ongoing series about EducationUSA’s 5-Steps to master’s programs in the United States, we have reached the final step – ‘Step 5: Prepare for Your Departure’.

Before commencing your higher education journey at a U.S. institution, you must familiarize yourself with the academic atmosphere and culture prevalent at U.S. campuses. The U.S. academic system boasts distinct characteristics, including student-centric teaching methods, practical and application-oriented instructional strategies, emphasis on academic integrity, continuous assessment, and participatory learning techniques.

Upon enrollment in your chosen program, you will be assigned an academic adviser before or after your arrival. If you haven’t received information about your adviser, contact your department for clarification. Initiating contact with your assigned adviser is paramount.

During these meetings, you can discuss your major, minor, or specialization, course selection and registration, research focus, and other program-related requirements. Regularly communicating with your adviser throughout the program is crucial for academic success.

Course selection and enrollment are the responsibilities of the students, although in certain cases, the department may assist. Students should carefully curate their course load to meet the ‘full-time’ enrollment status. The practical learning approach in U.S. education demands substantial effort from students in each course.

Thus, balancing the number of credits per semester is essential, as overloading may not be advisable. Depending on the semester, students can opt for a mix of introductory and advanced courses, tailoring their curriculum to their academic goals.

Within the classroom, students should attend classes consistently, actively participate in discussions, submit assignments punctually. Instructors typically provide the syllabus, course plan, readings, and required/optional textbooks at the beginning of the semester. Given the limited availability of textbooks in campus libraries, students may need to purchase new or used books based on course requirements and affordability.

U.S. higher education institutions uphold strict honour codes and codes of conduct. Adherence to university guidelines regarding academic integrity, honesty, and avoiding plagiarism is paramount. Students are encouraged to thoroughly read and understand the honour code outlined by their college/university before beginning their programs.

Students should diligently work towards enriching their academic experience during their time on U.S. campuses. This involves selecting appropriate coursework, active engagement, maintaining integrity, and seeking mentorship, all of which contribute to a rewarding and fulfilling educational journey in the United States.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad