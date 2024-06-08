| Preparing For Departure To Study In The United States As An International Student

Here are some comprehensive tips and resources to help you get started

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 04:12 PM

Preparing for your studies in the United States can be an exciting and rewarding experience. As an Indian student, there are several important steps to take to ensure a smooth transition. Below are some comprehensive tips and resources to help you get started:

Seek Assistance from EducationUSA Advising Centres:

EducationUSA advising centres are in five cities across India – Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. These centres provide valuable resources for students preparing to study in the United States. They offer pre-departure orientations (PDOs) that cover a wide range of topics, including cultural differences, staying motivated during studies, adjusting to a new environment, understanding the U.S. academic system, finding suitable housing, and coping with cultural shock. Attending these orientations will equip you with the knowledge and skills to navigate new challenges and enhance your overall study experience.

Making Travel Arrangements:

To ensure a seamless travel experience, it’s important to plan. Confirm your arrival date with your graduate program, finalize travel preparations, and observe entry regulations. Make sure to gather all necessary documents, including your passport, visa, I-20 or DS-2019, and any other required paperwork.

Report to Your School and Attend Orientations:

Upon arrival at your university, it is vital to complete all necessary check-ins and attend orientations. Report to your Designated School Official (DSO) to complete your visa information session and check-in process and attend both general student orientation and a specific orientation for international students.

Additional Tips:

Check your institution’s website for additional pre-departure information that may be specific to your university, including details about health insurance, weather, transportation options, housing, and more.

By following the above guidelines, you can ensure a smoother transition and a more fulfilling and successful study experience in the United States.

Here is the schedule for the 2024 EducationUSA pre-departure orientations sessions below.

• Mumbai (In-Person), Friday, June 14

• New Delhi (In-Person), Friday, June 21

• Chennai (In-Person), Friday, June 21

• Kolkata (In-Person), Friday, June 28

• Bengaluru (In-Person), Friday, June 28

• Chandigarh (In-Person), Friday, July 13

• Hyderabad (In-Person), Friday, July 12

• All India (Online), Thursday, July 18

These sessions help the prospective students to interact with current students and alumni who have been there and done that! Students interested in attending the pre-departure orientation session can register at – https://bit.ly/EdUSAIndiaPDO24

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad