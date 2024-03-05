Hyderabad: Unidentified body of man with injuries found at Banjara Hills

The body was found lying in the traffic police booth at Banjara Hills Road No. 1 by the traffic policemen who reported for duty in the morning.

Updated On - 5 March 2024, 02:54 PM

Hyderabad: A body of an unidentified man bearing injuries was found at Banjara Hills road on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the body was found lying in the traffic police booth at Banjara Hills Road No. 1 by the traffic policemen who reported for duty in the morning. On being informed the Banjara Hills police reached the spot and after preliminary enquiries shifted the body to the mortuary.

The police are probing if the man sustained injuries in a road accident or someone had attacked him. The police are checking the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity.