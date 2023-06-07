Hyderabad: Unidentified man found murdered at Balanagar

According to the police, the body of the man, aged around 30 to 35 years, and who is yet to be identified was found at an open plot located near Prabhakar Reddy complex, Balanagar cross-roads, by a security guard

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered near a commercial complex at Balanagar in the city on Wednesday.

“He was attacked with stones or other object resulting in his death. There are injuries on his face,” said Balanagar Inspector, K Bhaskar.

The police summoned a sniffer dog to help track down the killer. The dog travelled for a few metres distance and lost scent. The clues teams picked up some elements from the spot for examination.

The police are verifying the footage of the surveillance cameras installed nearby to identify the persons who had killed the man.

