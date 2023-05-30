Hyderabad: Missing man found dead in Durgam Cheruvu

Rescue operation was conducted with the help of expert swimmers and the body was retrieved, a day after he is suspected to have died by suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man, who went missing from his house on Monday, was found dead in the Durgam Cheruvu on Tuesday evening.

Vikas, from Madhapur left the house and went missing. Anxious family members after searching him in all possible places later approached the police.

Based on a complaint from Vikas’s family, the Madhapur police booked a missing person case and took up an investigation.

Even as the family members and police were searching, his body was recovered from the lake.

Rescue operation was conducted with the help of expert swimmers and the body was retrieved, a day after he is suspected to have died by suicide. The family raised no suspicion over his death. He was reportedly upset for the last few days.

The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.