Hyderabad: United Way’s two-day virtual conclave to begin on Jan 29

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad chapter of United Way, a global volunteer-led non-profit organisation with a presence in over 40 countries, is conducting a two-day virtual conclave ‘Transforming from Corporate Social Responsibility to Corporate Philanthropy’, on January 29 and 30.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, diplomat Katherine Hadda, Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand are some of the speakers at the online conclave.

This virtual event is being conducted to celebrate the tenth anniversary of United Way of Hyderabad and in these ten years, the Hyderabad chapter of the organisation has served a wide range of causes, mobilising over Rs 170 crores and transforming the lives of over 1.3 million people, a press release said.

Founded in 2010, the Hyderabad Chapter ‘United Way of Hyderabad’ supports and mainstreams the socio-economically underprivileged communities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

