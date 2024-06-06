UoH student bags Rs 47 lakh package

Chinmayee Mohapatra, an MTech – IT graduate from the School of Computer and Information Sciences, UoH, has been selected as a software engineer by ServiceNow in campus placement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: At a time when the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are witnessing fewer campus placements this year with reduction of the workforce by IT companies, a University of Hyderabad (UoH) student has bagged Rs 47 lakh per annum package from a software company.

This is the highest package so far in UoH’s placement history. Chinmayee did her BTech from Padmanava College of Engineering, Odisha. “This journey has been challenging yet rewarding, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter with ServiceNow,” she said.

UoH Vice Chancellor Prof BJ Rao congratulated Chinmayee on her selection at ServiceNow with an attractive package.