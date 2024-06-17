| Hyderabad Upsc Aspirant Jumps To Death From Hotel In Ayyappa Society In Madhapur

Hyderabad: UPSC aspirant jumps to death from hotel in Ayyappa Society in Madhapur

The victim, identified as Sai (29) from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, jumped to death from the sixth floor of a hotel at Ayyappa Society.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 03:50 PM

Hyderabad: A UPSC aspirant has died by suicide at Ayyappa Society area, Madhapur on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Sai (29) from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, jumped to death from the sixth floor of a hotel at Ayyappa Society.

The youngster had recently appeared for civils preliminary examination and was preparing for the mains. According to the police, Sai had checked into the hotel with four friends

They were unaware of the incident as Sai had gone missing for some time. “While they (friends) were in the room, he went missing. Later, they heard a loud noise and went to check and he was found dead on the ground,” police said.

The Madhapur police booked a case and took up investigation.

Officials said the reason for suicide was being investigated.

The body was shifted to the Osmania Hospital for an autopsy.