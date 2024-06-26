| Rally Taken Out To Mark International Day Against Drug Abuse In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 11:26 AM

Mancherial: A rally was taken out from IB Chowrasta to ZP High School to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Mancherial on Wednesday. Collector Kumar Deepak was the chief guest of the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak said that the district administration was taking a slew of measures to prevent drug abuse and illicit trafficking of girls. He advised youngsters not to consume drugs and spoil their career. He stated that the women rescued from flesh trade were being sheltered in government-run homes.

DCP A Bhaskar, District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah, District Child Protect Officer Anand and other officials and youngsters took part in the rally.

Meanwhile, similar rallies were organized in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. Local Collectors Rajarshi Shah, Abbhilasha Abhinav, Venkatesh Dothre, Superintendents of Police Gaush Alam, Dr Janaki Sharmila, DV Srinivas Rao and district welfare officers participated in the events.