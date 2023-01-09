Hyderabad: US Ambassador Beth Jones visits T-Hub

US Ambassador to India Beth Jones and US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson visited T-Hub

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: US Ambassador to India Beth Jones and US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson visited T-Hub in the city on Monday.

“Nothing showcases Hyderabad’s economic dynamism quite like T Hub Hyderabad. IT Minister KT Rama Rao hosted Ambassador Jones and me for a tour, where it was easy to see why so many see T-Hub as India’s premier startup incubator” tweeted Jennifer Larson.

Later, the US Consul General also appreciated the State Government’s efforts in boosting the aerospace sector in the city.

“There’s a thriving aerospace industry in Hyderabad, which we got to see first-hand during a tour of Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited. A great example of the US-India defense partnership at work” she tweeted.