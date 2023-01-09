Hyderabad beat Bengaluru on IT job creation last year: KT Rama Rao

According to NASSCOM, 4.50 lakh jobs were created in India in the IT sector last year. Of these, Hyderabad created 1.50 lakh jobs, beating Bengaluru, which created 1.46 lakh jobs, said the Minister.

Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Hyderabad has beaten Bengaluru in terms of job creation in the IT sector last year, IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged the IT companies to look beyond Hyderabad and towards tier II towns and cities in Telangana to set up their new units and expand operations.

Addressing IT industry representatives here on Monday, he said Hyderabad had beaten Bengaluru quarter by quarter for eight quarters in terms of office space absorption as well.

“I am not here to trash Bengaluru or say anything negative but for Hyderabad this is just beginning” said Rama Rao.

Lot of effort has been put by Telangana Government in ensuring quality manpower supply into different sectors, especially the IT sector.

Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK) had trained over 7 lakh youngsters during the last eight years involving 14,000 plus faculty members.

It was not just IT sector, the youngsters were trained in life sciences, aerospace and defense sectors, he said.

Briefing about Telangana Government’s support to the startup ecosystem through T HUB, the Minister said Skyroot, the company which launched its rocket into the orbit successfully in its first attempt and was incubated at T-HUB.

Even Elon Musk’s company, could not achieve success in three attempts. Now, this itself was a big statement about T Hub’s efficiency, he said.

Similarly, Dhruva company, had also launched nano satellites into the orbit successfully. Again, a Hyderabad company, he stressed.

Responding to HYSEA president Manisha Saboo’s opening remarks that 2 million jobs would be created during the next three years in the country, the Minister said it was right time to grab the opportunities in a collaborative manner.

Towards this, the State Government has already set up a Cyberabad security council. It works in joint operations with industry and initiate measures accordingly, he said.

The Minister specifically appealed HYSEA to look beyond Hyderabad and towards tier II towns in the State to expand their units and operations.

The State Government has already launched IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar. The Nizamabad IT hun would be launched next month. This would be followed with the launch Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda IT hubs in the coming months, he said.

These IT hubs serve two advantages. Post covid, things were evident that work can be done from anywhere and for the industry, the attrition rate could be cut drastically, he explained.

“Leading IT gians like Infosys, TCS, Wipro and others should lead such initiatives as there is lot of scope” said Rama Rao, adding that when he had Warangal IT hub and he surprised to learn that employees were working in AI and other disciplines.

Regarding the State Government measures in improving the infrastructure, the Minister said T-Fiber initiate to extend 100 MBPS connectivity to 10 million households would be completed this year. Likewise, T-Works, the largest prototyping facility would be inaugurated in the first quarter, he said.

In terms of transportation infrastructure in the city, he said the State Government under SRDP had envisaged 47 projects and of which 37 projects were completed.

“Show me any other city in India, which had completed such humongous work in eight years. It’s my challenge” said Rama Rao.

Hyderabad would be the first city to treat 100 percent sewerage through STPs by June. The State Government had invested a lot to ensure there were no drinking water woes in the city till 2050, he added.

Before concluding the Minister said there were reports of soft recession in the United States and this opens lot of opportunities for India. “We have to grab the opportunities with both hands” said Rama Rao.