Hyderabad: Vara Siddhi Vinayaka temple ‘varshikotsavam’ from Feb 15-17

Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Temple, Street No 4 Habsiguda, will be organising Kumabhishekham celebrations as part of the temple’s 12th Varshikotsavam from February 15 to 17. The event will be held under the aegis of Dakshinamnaya Sharada Peetham, Sringeri.

The temple will organise events as part of Magha Shuddha Chavithi, Panchami and Shasti. The three-day celebrations will conclude on February 17 with Annaprasadhavitharana at 1 pm, according to Dr M Srinivasa Murthy, Dharmadhikari of the temple.

