Hyderabadi Haleem bags ‘Most Popular GI’ award, beats rasgulla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:32 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: In a rigid competition with more than 15 food items across the country with Geographical Indication (GI) status, the famous Hyderabadi Haleem has bagged the ‘Most Popular GI’ award.

Awarded by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the winner was chosen based on public opinion. The voting was done between August 2 and October 9 to select the dish. In the voting process, people from across the world participated with the majority of them voting for Hyderabadi Haleem.

The traditional dish made during the month of Ramadan has beaten other popular GI dishes such as Rasgulla, Ratlami Sev, and Bikaneri Bhujiya to clinch the award.

GI tag is given to products to ensure that authorised users can only use the popular product name. For the first time, GI status was accorded to Hyderabadi Haleem in 2010. It expired in December 2019. However, later, the registrar of Geographical Indicator renewed the tag for the dish for 10 years.

Other Telangana items that were accorded GI tag include Nirmal toys and crafts, Nirmal furniture, Nirmal Paintings, Gadwal sari, and Banaganapalle Mangoes.