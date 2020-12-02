Hyderabad: VNRVJIET commence eSIP as per AICTE guidelines

Over 1,500 students and parents have attended the live stream over YouTube

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has commenced the online student Induction Programme, or the eSIP, as per AICTE guidelines. Over 1,500 students and parents have attended the live stream over YouTube.

Dr DN Rao, president, Vignana Jyothi, addressed the students and their parents and assured that the institute would provide everything the students need and urged the parents to take care of their wards against external influences. He said the institute is ready and safe and has even guided some of the peer institutions for the post-pandemic scenario and diligent efforts had went into the preparation of a manual. K Harishchandra Prasad, General Secretary, Vignana Jyothi, and others spoke on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .