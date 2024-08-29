Hyderabad: Wait for RTC buses gets longer, especially for women

Though the Congress government launched free RTC bus travel for women, fewer buses are plying on the city roads. Here women, mostly students, are forced to wait for a bus for long hours at the busy Himayatnagar.

Hyderabad: The lack of frequency and inadequate bus services in some parts of the city has been causing a significant inconvenience to passengers, particularly for women.

For commuters in some of the busiest areas such as Narayanguda and Himayathnagar, the challenges in reaching their workplaces or educational institutions in time and comfort, have been getting compounded. This lack of reliable public transportation is often leading to longer wait times, overcrowding, and, in some cases, unsafe travel conditions. Many women rely on buses as their primary mode of transportation, and the inadequacy of services is limiting their mobility.

Bus users from these areas are raising concerns and requests for improved and more frequent bus services, enhancing safety and convenience. These bus stops in and around Himayathnagar and Narayanguda are crucial transit points, providing connectivity to various parts of Hyderabad.

R Suma, a college student from Himayathnagar who depends on public transport says, “I have to wait for nearly 20 minutes or more sometimes for a bus to my college every morning.Sometimes, the buses are so crowded that it is difficult to even board them.”

For K Anitha, a working professional from Narayanguda, the lack of frequent buses is a big issue. “I often end up spending extra money on auto-rickshaws and cabs just to reach my office on time. The RTC should consider adding more buses during peak hours to cater to working women like me.”

Though the ‘Mahalakshmi’ free travel facility for women is considered to be a success from the government’s perspective, the overcrowded buses due to the free travel option, often end up causing inconvenience and frustration in passengers.

“It is very inconvenient, especially when I have to travel with my children. The buses are either overcrowded or take too long to arrive. We need more reliable and timely bus services in Himayathnagar,” said P Meena, a homemaker.

Similarly, for Laxman Reddy, a senior citizen who claims to wait for considerably long periods at the bus stop, the wish is to have more buses available. “Sometimes, there is not a single bus for nearly 45 minutes. I wish there were more buses available, especially for older people like us,” he said.