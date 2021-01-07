Hyderabad wakes up to cool breeze and cloudy weather

Waking up to overcast weather conditions on Wednesday, the city had day temperatures dropping considerably as the sun remained completely hidden behind the cloud cover

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:05 am

Hyderabad: At a time, when nights are slowly getting warmer with minimum temperatures going above normal over the last one week, days in the city have suddenly gone cold.

Waking up to overcast weather conditions on Wednesday, the city had day temperatures dropping considerably as the sun remained completely hidden behind the cloud cover. Late in the afternoon, a drizzle too joined in.

Given the cool breeze and cloudy weather, the maximum temperature in city was 26.2 degree Celsius, which is 2 degree Celsius below normal.

Incidentally, the previous night, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degree Celsius, which is seven degree Celsius above normal.

Usually temperatures hover around 30 degree Celsius in day time during December and January. However, they plummeted to 26 degree Celsius on Wednesday. This apart, a few areas including Bandlaguda, Uppal, Charminar and Rajendranagar, also reported light rainfall in the evening.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), localities like Hayathnagar, Khairatabad, Malkajgiri, Shaikpet, Serilingampally, Bandlaguda and Musheerabad had the temperatures dropping to 21 degrees to 22 degrees during afternoon hours on Wednesday.

IMD attributed the prevailing weather conditions to a trough in low level easterlies from east central Arabian sea off Karnataka coast to south Madhya Pradesh, which runs from cyclonic circulation over Central parts of south Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial India Ocean.

During the last 24 hours, lowest temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Old Bowenpally and the highest temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius was recorded at BHEL. Across the State, lowest temperature of 14 degree Celsius was registered at Sonala in Adilabad.

The weather forecast with TSDPS showed that dry weather is expected for next two days, thereafter, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places for the third day. The minimum temperatures could be in the range of 17 degree Celsius to 19 degree Celsius for the next three days, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 28 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .