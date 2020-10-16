Hyderabad: Waterlogging burn hole in vehicle owners’ pocket

Car engine repair costs anywhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh

Hyderabad: The video of one car floating atop another in the water as a third one comes and collides with them was an amusing video for many, which was shared widely on social media platforms. But gave a thought about the owners of those vehicles? And about those of hundreds of vehicles, including motorbikes and scooters, that were damaged by the deluge? They now have to shell out huge sums to get their vehicles back on the roads in running condition.

Workshops and service centres are seeing a surge in customers, with several more vehicles still lying in submerged underground cellars. Car mechanics say there are several complaints of serious engine damage for both two and four-wheelers, while for four-wheelers, many complaints were of the interiors being damaged.

“If the engine has seized due to seepage of water into it, then repair costs can be anywhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh, and may go up depending upon the make of the car,” said a group of mechanics in Ameerpet.

Mohammed Ghouse, a car mechanic at Fazal Motors in Champapet, said it would also take a lot of time to repair the car if it was fully submerged in water. There would be wiring problems and the entire repair, including restoration of engine, could cost above Rs 1 lakh.

“The cost of repair for two-wheelers will not be high. Most of the bikes can be repaired with general service and by changing engine oil, cleaning air filter and other parts. Unless the bike is severely damaged, cost of repair should be affordable,” he said.

Shaikh Salahuddin from Telangana Four Wheeler Driver’s Association said if a hatchback was submerged in rainwater, it could cost up to Rs 2 lakh for repair, including Rs 1 lakh for engine, Rs 40,000 for seating and Rs 20,000 for gas kit among other costs.

Cashing in on the high demand for repairs, several mechanics are charging more. Many are charging at least Rs 10,000 more than what they used to charge.

What to do if vehicle gets submerged?

The first thing to keep in mind is not to start the car/bike as soon as it is brought out of the water. If the engine is started, water from the exhaust can go inside and damage the engine. If an engine seizes, the internal components freeze or lock up and it happens because the internal parts like pistons or piston rings can overheat and weld together. Short-circuits too are possible and the entire wiring can be damaged.

Repair of interior damage is another time-consuming process. The floor mats, if they were rugs, are going to take time to dry and again will need special attention for the stench to be removed. Same applies for the seats as well.

Towing charges doubled

With a rise in demand to tow vehicles to service centres, towing service providers have hiked their charges two to three times than normal. Even for short distance that can usually be covered by Rs 1,500 to Rs 2000, most are charging around Rs 5,000. The charge is more for towing vehicles out of inundated cellars and parking lots.

