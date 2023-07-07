Hyderabad: Wedding Asia-2023 commences at Park Hyatt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Wedding Asia-2023, showcasing the best creations from top designers for bride, groom and even families, is being organized at Park Hyatt on July 7 and 8.

The Wedding Asia exhibition is presenting trendy looks and ideas and is a one-stop destination for all wedding related queries. The event promises to be bigger and the best this season showcasing a whole variety of the finest collection in jewellery, trousseau, make-up artist, couture craftsmen and many more.

“Every year, we bring the showcase of latest trends in the fashion industry joining hands with the best people of the fashion industry,” said Anupreet Sethi.

The two-day exhibition is showcasing latest designs from noted names including Studio Av by Gaurav and Nitesh, Samsara Jaipur, Sri Mahalaxmi Jewellers and Pearls, Tyaani by Karan Johar, Expressionist By Jaspreet, Kevasiya, Amitabh Malhotra, Ekathva-Jaipur, Mogra and Studio Privé.

