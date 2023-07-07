Hyderabad: LVPEI and IOCL collaborate on eye cancers among children

The MoU was signed by B Anil Kumar, ED and State Head, TS and AP, at IOCL and Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LVPEI.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced collaboration to provide care to children with eye cancer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The collaboration will raise awareness about eye cancer among patients and general public, provide medical and surgical treatment support to children with eye cancers, and supply nutritional supplements to aid in their faster recovery. The MoU was signed by B Anil Kumar, ED and State Head, TS and AP, at IOCL and Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LVPEI.

Dr Swathi Kaliki, Head, Eye Cancer Services, LVPEI, emphasized the three goals in treating cancer patients including saving lives, saving the eye, and preserving vision.

In a significant percentage of cases, eye removal surgery becomes necessary due to patients reaching advanced stages of the disease. This is often due to lack of awareness or limited access to care.