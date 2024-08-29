Hyderabad weekend guide: Dive into the city’s vibrant cultural scene

Explore this vibrant mix of cultural, artistic, and entertaining events happening in Hyderabad this weekend.

29 August 2024

Ganesha Making Workshop

Hyderabad: From a thought-provoking film festival to hands-on workshops in art and martial arts, explore this vibrant mix of cultural, artistic, and entertaining events happening in Hyderabad this weekend.

Freedom Film Festival:

Freedom curated by Amudan RP will have screening of films that include ‘Bonded’, ‘Land of My Dreams’, ‘Chardi Kala – An Ode to Resilience’, ‘Zameer (The Voice of Conscience)’, ‘Beyond Hatred and Power, We Keep Smiling’, ‘Dr BR Ambedkar: Now and Then’, and ‘From the Shadows’.

When: August 29 – 31, 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Registrations: https://digital.lamakaan.com/

Ganesha Making Workshop:

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, unleash your inner artist as you learn essential techniques for shaping and texturing clay. Whether you’re a beginner or have some experience, this hands-on workshop is perfect for all skill levels.

When: August 31, 10:30 am to 12 pm (ages 12 and above); 3 pm to 5 pm (ages 5 to 12)

Where: CCT Spaces, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Contact 9704779968

Abijit Ganguly Live:

Prepare for an evening of humour and entertainment as stand-up comic Abijit Ganguly takes the stage. Known for his sharp wit and engaging delivery, Ganguly is sure to leave you in splits with his observations on life, relationships, and the quirks of being newly married.

When: September 1, 7:30 pm

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Drum and Thrive Workshop:

Discover the rich traditions of drumming and explore how music can enhance children’s focus and coping skills in this interactive workshop.

When: September 1, 10:30 am to 12 pm

Where: Naomi Patisserie, Khajaguda

Registrations: https://www.skillneststudio.com/register-now

Jujutsu Workshop:

Explore Nihon Jujutsu, a traditional Japanese martial art that empowers the mind and body. Learn how to use your opponent’s strength against them and discover the timeless principles of self-improvement and self-defense.

When: August 31, 3 pm to 5 pm

Where: Kefi Art and Wellness, Kavuri Hills

Registrations: https://troveexperiences.com/

TIARA Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition:

The event brings together designers, brands, and artisans from across the country, offering the latest trends in fashion, jewellery, accessories, home décor, and lifestyle products.

When: August 31, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Om Convention, Narsingi

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider