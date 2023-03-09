| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Here Are A Few Events To Catch Up On In The City

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 04:35 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: From musical concerts to flea markets and cultural events, here are a few events happening in the city this weekend.

Suta Bazaar

Bringing together an array of Indian fashion and lifestyle brands, the travelling exhibition ‘Suta Bazaar’ aims to make India’s rich artisanal heritage of handicrafts more accessible and relevant to audiences across the country and the world.

When: March 10-11, 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Saptaparni, Banjara Hills

Registrations: BookMyShow

Basti Ka Hasti

Bigg Boss 16 Hindi winner and rapper MC Stan is all set to perform in the city as part of his ‘India Tour’. The rapper will be performing ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ in ten cities in India.

When: March 10, at 7 pm

Where: Gachibowli Stadium

Registrations: BookMyShow

Lamakaan 13th Anniversary:

On account of Lamakaan’s 13th anniversary, the cultural space is set with a week-long lineup of events including a thumri performance by Vidya Rao, dance and dialogue by Haleem Khan, a play by Nisha Abdulla, and a food event with a performance by Vamsi.

When: March 10-16, from 7.30 pm

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Registrations: https://digital.lamakaan.com/

Amit Trivedi Live

Singer-composer Amit Trivedi known for path-breaking soundtracks like ‘Lootera’, ‘Queen’, and others is set to perform live in the city, along with music artist Bhuwin Khursija.

When: March 11, from 3 pm

Where: Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Gachibowli

Registrations: BookMyShow

Ankit Tiwari Live:

Singer Ankit Tiwari will be performing at a live concert in the city. Tiwari is known for his soulful tracks like ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’ and ‘Teri Galliyan’ among others.

When: March 11

Where: Grease Monkey, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: BookMyShow

Fleagram

The exhibition offers to explore India’s talent and culture with several activities including shopping from homegrown brands, food, musical night, sundowners, kids’ activities, and workshops.

When: March 12

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: BookMyShow

Korolova Live:

Ukrainian musician DJ Korlova, globally known for her exuberant stage presence, makes her way to the city to present her exceptional artistic personality and stimulating sounds live

When: March 12, from 7 pm

Where: Odeum By Prism, Gowlidoddy

Registrations: BookMyShow

