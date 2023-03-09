Hyderabad weekend guide: Here are a few events to catch up on in the city

From musical concerts to flea markets and cultural events, here are a few events happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Suta Bazaar
Bringing together an array of Indian fashion and lifestyle brands, the travelling exhibition ‘Suta Bazaar’ aims to make India’s rich artisanal heritage of handicrafts more accessible and relevant to audiences across the country and the world.
When: March 10-11, 11 am to 8 pm.
Where: Saptaparni, Banjara Hills
Registrations: BookMyShow
Basti Ka Hasti
Bigg Boss 16 Hindi winner and rapper MC Stan is all set to perform in the city as part of his ‘India Tour’. The rapper will be performing ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ in ten cities in India.
When: March 10, at 7 pm
Where: Gachibowli Stadium
Registrations: BookMyShow
Lamakaan 13th Anniversary:
On account of Lamakaan’s 13th anniversary, the cultural space is set with a week-long lineup of events including a thumri performance by Vidya Rao, dance and dialogue by Haleem Khan, a play by Nisha Abdulla, and a food event with a performance by Vamsi.
When: March 10-16, from 7.30 pm
Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills
Registrations: https://digital.lamakaan.com/
Amit Trivedi Live
Singer-composer Amit Trivedi known for path-breaking soundtracks like ‘Lootera’, ‘Queen’, and others is set to perform live in the city, along with music artist Bhuwin Khursija.
When: March 11, from 3 pm
Where: Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Gachibowli
Registrations: BookMyShow
Ankit Tiwari Live:
Singer Ankit Tiwari will be performing at a live concert in the city. Tiwari is known for his soulful tracks like ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’ and ‘Teri Galliyan’ among others.
When: March 11
Where: Grease Monkey, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: BookMyShow
Fleagram
The exhibition offers to explore India’s talent and culture with several activities including shopping from homegrown brands, food, musical night, sundowners, kids’ activities, and workshops.
When: March 12
Where: N Convention, Madhapur
Registrations: BookMyShow
Korolova Live:
Ukrainian musician DJ Korlova, globally known for her exuberant stage presence, makes her way to the city to present her exceptional artistic personality and stimulating sounds live
When: March 12, from 7 pm
Where: Odeum By Prism, Gowlidoddy
Registrations: BookMyShow