Hyderabad weekend guide: Here’s a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Book fairs, workshops, stand-ups, music concerts— you name it and Hyderabad has it all. Gear up for a weekend like never before with these fun events bustling around the city.

Lock the Box:

It’s good news for the bookworms in the city as the Bookchor’s ‘Lock the Box’ fair is once again back in Hyderabad. Book lovers can purchase three different sizes of boxes and can add as many books as possible.

When: May 5 to 7, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: GSM Mall, Miyapur

Registrations: Free event

Release, Reflect, & Reconnect:

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life at the De-Stress Art workshop, with city-based art therapist Saher Ali. One doesn’t need any artistic ability to participate in the workshop.

When: May 5, 6.30 – 7.30 pm

Where: Kefi, Madhapur

Registrations: Check-out https://www.instagram.com/kefihyd/

Jay Shetty’s ‘Love Rules’:

#1 New York Times best-selling author and purpose coach Jay Shetty is coming to Hyderabad as part of his ‘Love Rules ’World Tour.

When: May 5, 8.30 – 10 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Rahul Sipligunj Live:

The Oscar winning playback singer Rahul Sipligunj is performing live in the city for the first time after his grand win.

When: May 6, 8 pm onwards

Where: Odeum by Prism, Gandipet

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Naveen Richard Live:

Laugh out loud with Stand-up comedian Naveen Richard, as he comes back to the city with his family-friendly humour.

When: May 6, 7-8 pm

Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Telugu Stand-up:

With live Telugu Stand-up comedy seldom witnessed in the city, the free event seeks to offer the audience, a taste of the Telugu comedy scene in Hyderabad.

When: May 6, 8 pm onwards

Where: The Hashtag Café, KPHB

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Baithak 5 – Hyderabadi Stand-up:

Hyderabad-based stand-up comic Syed Bashaar is all set to engage the audiences with his Hyderabadi and hilarious stories exclusive to this city and the people that love the humour of it.

When: May 6 and May 7, from 6.42 pm

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: Book My Show

Stone Carving workshop:

Unleash your creative side with instructor Fatema Khuzema at this one-of-a-kind workshop where you can learn to carve your own stone.

When: May 7, 3-6 pm

Where: Café Tamera, Gachibowli

Registrations: Check out https://www.instagram.com/earth.n.art/

Hyderabad Cycling Revolution 3.0:

With an aim to spread awareness on active mobility, Hyderabad is all set to host the third edition of HCR.

When: May 7, 6-8 am

Where: Parade grounds, Secunderabad

Registrations: Check out http://www.hyderabadcyclingrevolution.com/

IPL Live Screening:

Cheer for your favourite team as you watch all the matches on the big screens, along with lip-smacking food and drinks.

When: May 4 to 28, at 3 pm and 7.30 pm

Where: Repete Brewery & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show