Hyderabad weekend guide: Here’s a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Gear up for a weekend like never before with these fun events bustling around Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Book fairs, workshops, stand-ups, music concerts— you name it and Hyderabad has it all. Gear up for a weekend like never before with these fun events bustling around the city.
Lock the Box:
It’s good news for the bookworms in the city as the Bookchor’s ‘Lock the Box’ fair is once again back in Hyderabad. Book lovers can purchase three different sizes of boxes and can add as many books as possible.
When: May 5 to 7, 9 am to 10 pm
Where: GSM Mall, Miyapur
Registrations: Free event
Release, Reflect, & Reconnect:
Take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life at the De-Stress Art workshop, with city-based art therapist Saher Ali. One doesn’t need any artistic ability to participate in the workshop.
When: May 5, 6.30 – 7.30 pm
Where: Kefi, Madhapur
Registrations: Check-out https://www.instagram.com/kefihyd/
Jay Shetty’s ‘Love Rules’:
#1 New York Times best-selling author and purpose coach Jay Shetty is coming to Hyderabad as part of his ‘Love Rules ’World Tour.
When: May 5, 8.30 – 10 pm
Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Rahul Sipligunj Live:
The Oscar winning playback singer Rahul Sipligunj is performing live in the city for the first time after his grand win.
When: May 6, 8 pm onwards
Where: Odeum by Prism, Gandipet
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Naveen Richard Live:
Laugh out loud with Stand-up comedian Naveen Richard, as he comes back to the city with his family-friendly humour.
When: May 6, 7-8 pm
Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available on Book My Show
Telugu Stand-up:
With live Telugu Stand-up comedy seldom witnessed in the city, the free event seeks to offer the audience, a taste of the Telugu comedy scene in Hyderabad.
When: May 6, 8 pm onwards
Where: The Hashtag Café, KPHB
Registrations: Available on Book My Show
Baithak 5 – Hyderabadi Stand-up:
Hyderabad-based stand-up comic Syed Bashaar is all set to engage the audiences with his Hyderabadi and hilarious stories exclusive to this city and the people that love the humour of it.
When: May 6 and May 7, from 6.42 pm
Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar
Registrations: Book My Show
Stone Carving workshop:
Unleash your creative side with instructor Fatema Khuzema at this one-of-a-kind workshop where you can learn to carve your own stone.
When: May 7, 3-6 pm
Where: Café Tamera, Gachibowli
Registrations: Check out https://www.instagram.com/earth.n.art/
Hyderabad Cycling Revolution 3.0:
With an aim to spread awareness on active mobility, Hyderabad is all set to host the third edition of HCR.
When: May 7, 6-8 am
Where: Parade grounds, Secunderabad
Registrations: Check out http://www.hyderabadcyclingrevolution.com/
IPL Live Screening:
Cheer for your favourite team as you watch all the matches on the big screens, along with lip-smacking food and drinks.
When: May 4 to 28, at 3 pm and 7.30 pm
Where: Repete Brewery & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Book My Show