| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Mark Your Calendars For These Events In The City

Hyderabad weekend guide: Mark your calendars for these events in the city

From live concerts to workshops, here's what happening in the city this weekend

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 05:45 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Wish to spend a productive weekend learning some skill, or just looking to have a gala time? Well, there’s a lot going on this weekend in Hyderabad, with something to choose for everyone. Here’s a curated list of some of the best workshops, concerts and events in the city this weekend.

Queer Dance Festival

Celebrate World Dance Day with Hyderabad’s first-ever exclusive queer dance festival – ‘The Hyderabad Queer Dance Festival 2023’. The performances at this one-of-a-kind event are from the queer spectrum and will have the LGBTQ+ community and its allies coming together and celebrating diversity.

When: April 29, 5 pm – 8 pm

Where: Nirvana Music and Dance Academy, Kondapur

Registrations: https://www.dragvanti.com/ event-details-1

Motorcycle Workshop for Women

Enfield Riders, a travel company that focuses on road trips undertaken on motorbikes, is holding a 12-hour motorcycle coaching camp for women in the city for two days.

When: April 29 & 30, 8 am – 2 pm

Venue & Registrations: Visit https://www.enfieldriders.com/

Shreya Ghoshal Live Concert

Get ready to experience a soulful evening as renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to swoon Hyderabad with her mesmerising voice at her highly-anticipated live concert.

When: April 30, from 6 pm

Where: Gachibowli Practise Stadium

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Immersive VR Cricket Experience

Enjoy the ultimate Virtual Reality cricket experience as a part of iB Cricket’s Metaverse Super Star League, the world’s first VR cricket league. The event is free.

When: April 28-30

Where: Terra Cafe & Bistro, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Pet Yoga

Spend a therapeutic day with the yoga sessions as your furry friends join you in what is called ‘Pawga’. The event is designed for beginners and one can adopt a pet at the end of the session.

When: April 30, 10 am – 11 am, 11.30 am – 12.30 pm

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: https://msha.ke/pawgapetsyoga

Asalato Making Workshop

Learn how to craft and play this portable, yet forgotten musical instrument ‘Asalato’. In the workshop, participants would make their own asalato to their own size and liking, and learn how to play them, facilitated by instructor Siddharth Venkat.

When: April 30, from 2.30 pm

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Kulture Jam

It’s time that hip-hop lovers from the city get ready to rumble as Kulture Konnect is back with their highly anticipated second edition, “Kulture Jam 2023”. The event features open style and breaking dance battles, class acts of rappers and crews from Hyderabad you don’t wanna miss live!

When: April 30, 4 pm – May 1, 12 am

Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider