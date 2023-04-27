Join Chhota Bheem Birthday celebration at Nexus Hyderabad Mall

The Nexus Hyderabad Mall is organising the birthday celebrations of the well-known cartoon character Chhota Bheem this weekend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: The Nexus Hyderabad Mall has come-up with a unique curated fun activity based on Chhota Bheem on the occasion of the ongoing summer vacations. The mall is organising the birthday celebrations of the well-known cartoon character Chhota Bheem this weekend on April 29 and 30.

The Chhota Bheem birthday celebrations promises to be a fun fiesta with an array of exciting choices from DIY workshops, drawing competitions, dance performances, hula hoops contests, and dress-up games to doing science experiments and many more exciting activities that will transport children straight into Chhota Bheem’s world, a press release from the Mall said.

The Nexus Hyderabad Malla will also showcase spectacular décor and photo booths to give the little ones a chance to meet their favourite superheroes in a fun setting and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The management of the mall has invited families to the Chhota Bheem birthday celebrations between 12 pm and 8 pm on April 29 and 30 and make it a day to remember with lots of laughter, joy and, of course, indulging in the birthday cake.