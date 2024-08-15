Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Sibling celebrations, workshops, and thought-provoking events

Here’s your guide to making the most of this weekend in Hyderabad

15 August 2024

Whether you’re in the mood for artistic expression, meaningful discussions, or simply some good old-fashioned fun, this weekend in Hyderabad has something special for everyone. Here’s your guide to making the most of it.

Birth Right Besties:

Kick off your weekend by celebrating the timeless bond of siblinghood. Expect an atmosphere filled with nostalgia, laughter, and the exchange of rakhi, as you celebrate the beauty of sibling bonds.

When: August 17, 10.30 am

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Resgistrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Live Painting:

Immerse yourself in creativity with a live canvas painting session open to all age groups. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a beginner, this all-day event invites you to express your creativity through brushstrokes of freedom.

When: August 17, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Bagh beans coffee and art, Jubilee Hills.

Resgistrations: Available at Book My Show

Uprising in Bangladesh:

Delve into serious political discourse focusing on the recent student-led uprising in Bangladesh. With insights into the movement’s impact on the region, this event offers a platform for thought-provoking conversation on the political dynamics of the Indian subcontinent.

When: August 17, 4.30 pm

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Resgistrations: Open to all

Resin Jewelry and Rakhi Workshop:

Round off your day with a hands-on creative experience as you learn the art of resin jewelry and rakhi making in this beginner-friendly workshop.

When: August 17, 3-6pm

Where: Zuci, The Bougainvillea, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Hyderabad Reads Ambedkar:

Start your Saturday with intellectual stimulation as you bring along any anti-caste book—fiction or nonfiction—and join others in a collective reading session. This event provides a space to discuss and reflect on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy in fighting caste-based discrimination.

When: August 18, 10.30 am to 1 pm

Where: QT Center, Habsiguda

Resgistrations: Contact 9346352594

Hula Harmony:

If you’re looking for something active, this session offers a fun introduction to hula hooping, complete with tricks, transitions, and flow choreography. It’s not just a playful activity but also a great workout and a form of artistic expression.

When: August 18, 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Kefi Art and Wellness, Kavuri Hills

Resgistrations: Contact 82629 16889

The Oopar Karaoke:

Join an evening of carefree singing at a fun, social atmosphere where everyone is encouraged to grab the mic and sing along.

When: August 18, 5.30 pm

Where: The Grind cafe, Banjara Hills

Resgistrations: Available at Book My Show