Hyderabad witnesses heavy rainfall with record 26.9 cm at Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: The eastern areas in the city recorded heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the highest 27.9 cm recorded at Hayathnagar followed by Saroornagar 26.7 cm and Uppal 24.8 cm rainfall till 11 p.m, according to the data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The rainfall recorded at other places is

Malkajgiri – 21.6 c.m

Charminar 21.6 cm

Kapra – 21.1 cm

Bandlaguda (Kandikalgate) – 23.8 c.m

Musheerabad – 24.5 c.m

Medipally – 23.2 c.m

Balanagar 20.8 c.m.

Himayatnagar 11.1 c.m

Secunderabad 21.5 c.m

While Kukatpally received 19.1 cm of rains,

Qutballapur recorded – 18.2 cm;

Ameerpet 16.8 c.m

Serilingampally – 17.7 c.m

Malkajgiri – 18.4 c.m

Khairatabad – 18.7 c.m

Areas in the older parts of the city like Asifnagar recorded 19.5 c.m

Shaikpet -14.5 c.m

Bahadurpura – 16.3 c.m

Dabeerpura – 10.8 c.m

Charminar – 10.8 c.m

Nampally -15.5 c.m

Golconda -10 c.m

Rajendranagar – 15.5 c.m

Mehdipatnam – 15.5 c.m.

Meanwhile the GHMC issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors as there is likelihood of more rainfall in next few hours.

Photographs taken by staffers at different parts of Hyderabad

