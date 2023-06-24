Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains on Saturday, intense spells to continue for two days

Jubilee hills recored the highest rainfall at 65 mm - notably the second highest rainfall recorded in the entire Telangana

Hyderabad: Denizens of Hyderabad witnessed heavy downpour on Saturday with most parts in the the city drenching with steady rainfall.

Film Nagar recorded 55 mm rainfall, followed by Gachibowli (51.3 mm), Shaikpet (46 mm), and Rajendranagar (40.3 mm). Areas in the city including Yousufguda, Madhapur, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Nampally and others recorded rainfall in between 20-40 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H), intense spells are going to continue in the city for the next two days.

On Saturday, Hyderabad recorded maximum temperature at 31.8 degree Celsius, a 1.6 degree C departure from the normal, according to IMD-H. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius during the next two days.

Intense rainfall occured in most districts of Telangana, including Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Siddipet, and others.

Nagalgidda in Sangareddy recorded the highest 67.5 mm rainfall. A heavy rainfall alert has been issued to the entore State for the coming two days.

According to IMD-Hyderabad, districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Peddapally are going to receive a heavy downpour over next two days. A yellow alert has been issued to these districts.