Gymkhana cricket ground in Hyderabad set for a revamp

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

The last time the ground, which hosted matches since the 1920s, underwent a revamp was way back in 1995.

Hyderabad: The Gymkhana cricket ground is set for a revamp as the works are in full swing at the iconic ground that hosted big-ticket matches in the past.

The work to lay the main wicket began a few days ago and will be over in the next 20 days while the fresh outfield is being laid. The last time the ground, which hosted matches since the 1920s, underwent a revamp was way back in 1995 under the supervision of YL Chandrasekhar Rao. Interestingly, 28 years later, he is once again at the helm of things.

K Durga Prasad, former CRPF Director General, who is assisting the Supreme Court-appointed one-man committee of Justice L Nageswar Rao to run the Hyderabad Cricket Association affairs, said, “We have started the work on the outfield today. In two months, we will have a new ground. We are also planning to have pop-up sprinklers soon. Gymkhana will have a new look soon.”

Durga Prasad further revealed that eight freshly-laid eight wickets were dedicated for women cricketers. “There are eight wickets that have been laid recently for women cricketers. We are also planning to have seven to eight new wickets at the entrance which will be dedicated to cricketers from economically poor sections. We are still mulling options,” he added.

Meanwhile, HCA chief and BCCI-certified curator Chandrasekhar said the credit to revamp the Gymkhana should go to Durga Prasad. “It is a big boost for Hyderabad cricketers. We tried to renew the ground in the past but it didn’t happen. Thanks to Durga Prasad, it is happening now. I am happy that I am working again on this ground after 28 years.”

“We are also adding red soil to the outfield and the outfield will be on international standards once it is over. The water will seep in quickly when it rains. With rains around, it will take another 60 days to finish the work,” he elaborated.

Chandrasekhar has the experience of working at several grounds in the country. “Having worked with several grounds including Chepauk in Chennai and Goa in the country, we took it as a challenge to make it on par with international ground,” he concluded.

