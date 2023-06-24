Contractor fined Rs 25,000 for burning garbage inside park in Hyderabad

The penalty amount will be deducted from the bills that are to be paid to the contractor, said GHMC official

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on a contractor for burning garbage inside a park.

The contractor on a tender basis was awarded with the work of development of Nandanavanam Park in the GHMC Moosapet Circle by repairing the compound wall, developing a walking track and providing children’s play equipment.

During a routine inspection, the GHMC officials found out that the garbage was being burnt in the park while executing the works. Taking a serious view of this, the officials decided to impose a penalty on the contractor.

“The penalty amount will be deducted from the bills that are to be paid to the contractor,” said a GHMC official from Moosapet Circle.

Also Read GHMC ward offices become instant hit with general public