Hyderabad witnesses moderate rainfall on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city on Friday evening witnessed moderate spells of rain in different parts including Gachibowli, Manikonda, Tolichowki, Gandipet, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Chandrayanagutta, Balapur, Barkas, Saroornagar, Malakpet, and L B Nagar.

According to a press release issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning have been forecasted in several districts of Telangana on Friday.

Districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Jangaon, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagityal, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hanmakonda, Yadari Bhuvanagiri and Wanaparthy, have been forecasted with light to moderate rains.

For Saturday, a yellow alert indicating heavy rains has been issued in districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial. Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate thundershowers in the next 48 hours.

The city has recorded maximum temperature at 28.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 22 degree Celsius on Friday, with a relative humidity of 81 per cent.