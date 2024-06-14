Hyderabad witnesses pleasant weather, scattered rainfall expected till Monday

Hyderabad: A pleasant weather marked Friday morning in the city. Though the temperatures rose slightly in the afternoon, the day remained mostly comfortable along with isolated and intense rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in the evening.

Areas including Gurramguda, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, BN Reddy, Vanasthalipuram and others witnessed scattered and intense rainfall at around 6.30 pm. The maximum temperature was 33.7 degree Celsius, and the minimum was 23.7 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 73 per cent.

For Saturday, light to moderate and scattered rainfall is expected in isolated areas across the city, accompanied by cloudy skies and gusty winds. A slight rise in maximum temperature is anticipated, with temperatures expected to range between 34 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius until June 17.

Scattered but intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms were reported in districts including Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Jagtial, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri, Rangareddy.

According to data from the Telangana Development and Planning Society as of 5 pm, Koheda in Siddipet recorded the highest rainfall at 70.3 mm, followed by Chilpur in Jangaon at 62 mm.

This pattern of scattered rainfall is expected to persist until June 17. Weather experts have attributed this to a “monsoon break spell,” which is typical for this time of year. This phenomenon is characterized by sporadic thunderstorms that are scattered and often unpredictable in their distribution.