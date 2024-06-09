Gloomy weather and scattered rains in Hyderabad

The weather forecast across the city, until June 13 indicates a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: Dark, low clouds and gloomy weather enveloped Hyderabad this evening as parts of the city experienced scattered, on and off rains.

On Sunday, the city has recorded maximum temperature at 30.4 degree Celsius, a 4.7 degree C departure from the normal temperature while the minimum temperature stood at 23.8 degree C with a relative humidity of 68 per cent.

Scattered rains have been observed at isolated places across Telangana on Sunday. Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall at 65 mm on Sunday.

A yellow alert indicating light to moderate rains has been issued until June 12 for several regions in the state. According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has now extended to Nizamabad.

The monsoon is expected to enter North parts of the state in coming few days. The next five days are expected to bring significant rainfall, especially in the southwest regions of Telangana within the Krishna basin.

For monday, the IMD predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h at isolated places in districts including Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.