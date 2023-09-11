Hyderabad: Woman commits theft at own house with her siblings, held

Fareeda Begum along with her co-brother Mohammed Sameer and sister Farheen Begum gained entry into her own house after breaking the locks and collected gold ornaments before escaping

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: A woman who allegedly committed theft in her own house with the help of her siblings to clear loans was arrested by the Mirchowk police on Monday.

According to the police, the woman Fareeda Begum, (45), a resident of Osmanpura in Mirchowk police station limits along with her co-brother Mohammed Sameer and sister Farheen Begum gained entry into her own house after breaking the locks and collected gold ornaments before escaping.

“Before committing the theft, the woman told her husband Zahoor that she was going to visit her relatives and left the house. When her husband also went out on some work after locking the door, she broke into the house and took away the gold ornaments and other articles,” said Mirchowk Inspector, N Dilip Kumar said.

The woman had mortgaged some of her gold ornaments and also obtained a loan through online mode for setting up a small business. Her husband was not aware about the loan and mortgages and fearing that he would ask for it, she decided to steal the remaining gold from the house and sell it off,” he said.

On Sunday, Zahoor noticed that some persons had broken into their house and stole the gold ornaments and subsequently lodged a complaint. A case was registered and the police tracked down the woman and her siblings.

The trio are arrested and remanded.