Telangana: Man steals RTC bus, drives with passengers in Siddipet

With a couple of passengers shooting a video and pictures of the 'driver' on their mobile phones, the police reportedly identified the imposter and have taken him into custody

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Siddipet: A man allegedly stole a TSRTC bus from the Siddipet bus station on Sunday night and drove it into a parking bay in the station, where he told passengers that the bus would be leaving for Hyderabad on Monday morning.

A good number of Hyderabad-bound passengers boarded the bus, after which he started off. When the passengers questioned the absence of a conductor on the bus, he is learned to have told them that the conductor would board the bus mid-way. With the ‘driver’ apparently driving in a haphazard way, passengers started questioning him whether he was really an RTC driver.

Meanwhile, the bus veered off the road at Jillella Crossroad in Sircilla district and soon enough, ran out of fuel, following which he stopped the bus on the roadside. Before the passengers could understand what was happening, he is said to have fled the spot.

TSRTC officials in Siddipet have lodged a complaint with the Siddipet Police. With a couple of passengers shooting a video and pictures of the ‘driver’ on their mobile phones, the police reportedly identified the imposter and have taken him into custody. The police however, are yet to divulge further details.

