Hyderabad: Woman dies of snake bite at Osmania University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A woman working at the Manjira hostel in Osmania University died, allegedly due to a snake bite, on Wednesday night.

The woman, Kavita (45) was working in the hostel kitchen when she felt something prick on her leg and collapsed on the ground. Her co-workers rushed her to Gandhi Hospital where they came to know she was bitten by a snake. She died while undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered by the police, who said Kavita was working in the university for the last 20 years.