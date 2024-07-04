| Hyderabad Woman Doctor Dies After Jumping Off Building Due To Depression

Niharika Rao (29), lived at Rajiv Sahabhavana Apartments in Nagole along with her parents.

Published Date - 4 July 2024

Hyderabad: A lady doctor died by suicide at Nagole in LB Nagar on Thursday reportedly after slipping into depression.

Niharika Rao (29), lived at Rajiv Sahabhavana Apartments in Nagole along with her parents. Her husband Mano Harsha, had gone to Delhi on some work.

On Thursday, she allegedly jumped from the eight floor of her apartment building. She died on the spot, said the police.

Niharika’s parents told the police that Niharika was facing some mental health issues and was undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and are investigating.