Mahabubabad woman ends life after husband dies in accident

Neighbours say as the couple was childless, Saritha could not bear her husband’s death and took the extreme step

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:07 AM

Representational photo

Mahabubabad: A 35-year-old woman died, reportedly by suicide, by jumping into a well days after her husband was killed in a road accident, at Rathupalli thanda in Kothaguda mandal on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as M Saritha. According to reports, Saritha was depressed as she lost her husband 10 days ago in an accident. Neighbours said as the couple was childless, Saritha could not bear the death of her husband and took the extreme step.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is under way.