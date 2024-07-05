Hyderabad receives scattered showers on Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced moderate, yet intense rains on Friday, accompanied by overcast skies, strong winds and thunder. Short but intense spells of showers commenced in the evening and eventually covered almost all parts in the city.

Among the areas, Bandlaguda recorded the highest rainfall at 25.5 mm, followed closely by Champapet and Kanchanbagh at 22.5 mm each, Saroornagar at 21 mm, and Charminar at 19.3 mm, according to the data by Telangana Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) at 7 pm.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. Hyderabad is expected to continue experiencing generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers and sustained surface winds of 30-40 km/h.

In Telangana, Pebbair in Wanaparthy district recorded the highest rainfall at 67 mm, followed by Dhanwada in Narayanpet district with 41.5 mm. Other districts including Mulugu, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, and Mahabubnagar received isolated and moderate rains ranging from 20 to 40 mm.

For Saturday, the weather forecast predicts light rainfall at isolated places across Telangana, bringing some relief and cooler temperatures to the region.