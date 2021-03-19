Hyderabad: Woman doctor falls for cyber bait

According to the police, the doctor received a call from an unidentified person promising to arrange a job for her with a salary of Rs 85,000 in a corporate hospital and asked her to pay Rs 70,000 towards processing fee

Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: A doctor from the city who was waiting to join a hospital to start practice was allegedly cheated by cybercrooks promising a job in a corporate hospital.

The woman, a resident of SR Nagar, completed her MBBS last year and was waiting for a suitable job opportunity and package. Sources said as part of her job trials, she had also posted her profile on some job portals. According to the police, she received a call from an unidentified person promising to arrange a job for her with a salary of Rs 85,000 in a corporate hospital. He asked her to pay Rs 70,000 towards the application and processing fee.

“Believing the offer to be true, she paid Rs 70,000 in instalments to the bank account provided. However, even after paying, they continued to demand more money, which was when she sensed it was a fraud,” police said. The Hyderabad Cybercrime police booked a case.

