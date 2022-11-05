Hyderabad woman draws flak after mimicking ‘Daiva’ from Kantara

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad woman draws flak after mimicking ‘Daiva’ from Kantara She painted the Yakshagana costume while trying to portray the role of daivaradhaka which drew widespread criticism from netizens of the coastal region.

Hyderabad: A young Hyderabad woman is drawing flak on social media for her portrayal of ‘Daiva Mukhavarnike’ (face-painting of Daivas) mimicking the film ‘Kantara’.

The woman painted her face to resemble the Daiva character in the film. However, she painted the Yakshagana costume while trying to portray the role of daivaradhaka which drew widespread criticism from netizens of the coastal region.

After an outrage, she offered a penalty to Lord Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala and tendered an apology to ‘dharmadhikari’ D Veerendra Heggade for hurting sentiments.

Talking to the media, she said she mistook the Yakshagana costume with that of Daiva Mukhavarnike and committed an error.

‘Kantara’, the blockbuster Kannada movie by Rishab Shetty, deals with man’s conflict with nature in the backdrop of the traditional beliefs on ‘Daivaradhane’ in the Dakshina Kannada region of Karnataka.