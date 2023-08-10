Hyderabad: Woman ends life after son failed in CA exam

On Wednesday, Pushpa Jyothi (41), a homemaker, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence, as reported by the police.

By IANS Published Date - 11:12 AM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Upset over her son not clearing Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam, a woman died by suicide in Balaji Nagar Enclave of Gajularamaram in Hyderabad.

According to police, Pushpa Jyothi (41), a housewife, hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her house on Wednesday.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. A case has been registered at Jeedimetla Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Worried over his future, Jyothi took the extreme step when she was alone at home. Her husband is a private employee. The couple has two sons and one of them recently appeared in the CA exam.