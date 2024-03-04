Hyderabad: Woman ends life at Ramoji Film City

The victim Sai Kumari, working at a call centre of Ramoji Film city, came to the office at around 8 am and went to her cabin. Around afternoon, she leapt to death from the fourth floor of the building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide at Ramoji Film City, Pedda Amberpet on Monday. The victim Sai Kumari (34), worked at a call centre of Ramoji Film city. On Monday, she came to the office at around 8 am and went to her cabin. Around afternoon, she leapt to death from the fourth floor of the building.

Her husband Srinivas who reached the spot on being informed by the management told the police that his wife was being harassed by her superiors over work related issue and she slipped into depression over it and might have ended her life. A case is registered and investigation on.